The Jaguars simply might be waiting for the most opportune time to strike on Calvin Ridley.

Ridley entered the NFL offseason as one of the best players available on the open market, let alone wide receivers. But the league’s two-day legal tampering period came and went without the 2018 first-round pick reaching an agreement, so his decision might not come until after the NFL’s new year kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Jaguars, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, are “optimistic” they will be the team Ridley chooses. The league insider also labeled Jacksonville as the “favorite” to sign the Alabama product.

This obviously isn’t good news for the Patriots, who reportedly have an offer out for Ridley. New England, flush with cap space, probably would have come to terms with the receiver Monday or Tuesday if he was interested in playing for the Patriots. Ridley’s patience seemingly is a favor to the Jaguars, who would owe the Atlanta Falcons a second-round pick instead of a third-rounder if the 29-year-old re-signed in Jacksonville before Wednesday evening.

So, New England probably will soon have to change directions on its path to improve the receiving corps. The trade market might be the Patriots’ best option at this point, but they could take a look at some cap casualties, too.