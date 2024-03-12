The Patriots are interested in adding high-end talent to the roster, and the Chargers could be the source of that talent pool.

Los Angeles made wholesale changes this offseason and new general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh likely will make more tweaks since the Chargers are $25 million over the cap.

Austin Ekeler agreed to sign with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles can free up more cap space by cutting or trading wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen along with edge defenders Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

The Patriots have “checked in” on these cut or trade candidates this week, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. New England has obvious needs for a wide receiver or edge defender and could get a deal done if a trade is necessary.

DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster likely are set to depart from the Patriots. and while Kendrick Bourne agreed to re-sign, the wide receiver room gets pretty thin after him. Calvin Ridley is a potential target, and either Williams or Allen would be a solid addition.

Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings will enter free agency, but Bosa or Mack would fall in line with Jerod Mayo’s reported desire to add at least one “elite defender” this offseason.

New England has plenty of resources to get a deal done, but that will depend on the competition for the Chargers players and the asking price for them.