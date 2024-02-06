Colin Cowherd fired up the trade machine and now all of a sudden the New England Patriots are being linked to All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.

Cowherd’s outlandish trade idea, which would result in Jefferson landing in Foxboro, Mass., is rooted from something ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend. It’s important to note, though, Fowler did not mention Jefferson was involved in trade talks.

Instead, Fowler reported the Minnesota Vikings are a team people around the league are “keeping an eye on” ahead of the NFL draft. Minnesota reportedly studied up on quarterbacks, and “could eventually target one high in the draft.” The Vikings currently have the No. 11 pick, and in pointing out the obvious, Fowler wrote Minnesota would need to trade “a ton of draft capital” to jump up the board. New England’s No. 3 pick was mentioned as a selection teams could try to pursue.

Upon hearing that, Cowherd threw out an idea: The Patriots trade No. 3 to the Vikings and receive Jefferson, No. 11 and a 2025 first-rounder.

Story continues below advertisement

“What does New England desperately need? A playmaker,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston.

“I’ll give you next year’s (first-round pick) and Justin Jefferson to go from 11 to 3, because they’ve already got Jordan Addison, they’ve got the tight end (T.J. Hockenson) they like,” Cowherd continued. “They’ve got skill players. Next year’s one and Justin Jefferson to move up to the number three spot to get your quarterback.”

Sports talk radio show “Felger & Mazz” on 98.5 The Sports Hub expanded on Cowherd’s speculation Tuesday. The hosts were completely onboard with the Patriots trying to bring in Jefferson, arguably the No. 1 wideout in the NFL. Who wouldn’t be?

One problem: Jefferson has not been reported to be on the trade market. The Vikings would be foolish to trade the 24-year-old Jefferson, who led the league in receiving yards just one season ago, and has shown flashes of a future Hall of Famer at one of the league’s premier positions.

Story continues below advertisement

Don’t count on it, Patriots fans.