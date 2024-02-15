The New England Patriots need help at quarterback and they have to decide where their next signal caller is coming from.

Regardless of what the Patriots’ draft plans are, they should add a veteran QB so they can implement a plan to nurture the future of the franchise.

Here are five free agent quarterbacks the Patriots could pursue in March:

Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB is coming off the best season of his career, completing 64.3% of his passes in 17 games for 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns with a 94.6 quarterback rating. His bad throw percentage, 14.8%, was the lowest of his career with 81 bad throws compared to 411 on target passes.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayfield also has ties to New England through director of scouting Eliot Wolf, and new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. Both Wolf and Van Pelt were with Cleveland when the Browns drafted the Oklahoma product as the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.

As a veteran signal caller, Mayfield can help either a rookie QB if the Patriots use their first-round pick to draft a new arm for the future or help Mac Jones regain the form he displayed his rookie year.

Joe Flacco

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year could be the perfect fit for the Patriots.

Flacco signed with the practice squad in Cleveland before taking the reigns as the starting QB following injuries. He won the first four games he started before dropping the 31-14 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

Story continues below advertisement

In five games with the Browns this past season, Flacco threw for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and a 90.2 QB rating. He completed 123 passes on 204 attempts in his five starts.

Like Mayfield, Flacco has ties to Van Pelt when they guided the Browns to the playoffs this season. They made magic together in Cleveland, so it’s possible they could replicate it in New England.

Kirk Cousins

Before his season-ending Achilles injury, Cousins was in the middle of a strong season for the Minnesota Vikings.

In eight games, Cousins completed 69.5% of his passes (216-of-311) for 2,331 yards and a 63.2 QR rating. He threw 18 touchdowns and five interceptions before he was shut down for the season.

Story continues below advertisement

One issue with Cousins is his age. At 35, he’s more than likely wanting to win now instead of helping the Patriots build for the future.

Russell Wilson

He’s technically not a free agent yet, but given how the veteran signal caller has fallen out with Sean Payton in Denver, the Broncos quarterback may be looking for a fresh start.

Wilson completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games for the Broncos.

The 35-year-old could be looking to restart his career and a marriage between him and the Patriots could work since it would allow New England the opportunity to build up its offense before going out and getting a franchise QB.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Tannehill

Like Cousins and Wilson, Tannehill could be a bridge starter for the Patriots’ future quarterback while they rebuild the franchise after its 4-13 season.

Tannehill only started eight games for the Titans last season, throwing 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With a strong offensive line in front of him, Tannehill could provide the Patriots with the relief of not having to rush out their future QB or give Jones ample time to regain his form.