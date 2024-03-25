Two-Time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Views ‘The Dynasty’ As ‘Trashy’

Former New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison wished he got more screen time in “The Dynasty” documentary.

But another two-time Patriots Super Bowl champion that had a part in New England’s two-decade reign ended up being glad that he was never asked to be a part of the project.

“No I wasn’t (asked), I (was) mad annoyed at first but glad they didn’t cuz it looks trashy now!” former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy posted on the X platform Sunday in response to a fan question.

Van Noy, who spent parts of five seasons with the Patriots in two separate stints, is just one of the latest former New England players to hurl criticism at the documentary. Van Noy’s former teammate in Devin McCourty claimed he was “duped” by the project.

Even though Van Noy was a member of New England’s historic comeback in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons and was a key piece in a defensive masterpiece in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, he was far from one of the stars in the Patriots’ dynasty. That’s probably why he never got a call from director Matt Hamachek.

But Van Noy probably could have added some color about the final years of Bill Belichick and what it was like to be at the negotiating table with the legendary head coach. After all, Van Noy departed from the Patriots not once, but twice.