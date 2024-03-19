Rodney Harrison Clearly Not Thrilled By His Omission In ‘The Dynasty’

Rodney Harrison played a vital role in the first half of the Patriots’ dynastic run and won two Super Bowl titles during his time with New England.

But you wouldn’t know it from watching “The Dynasty” documentary on Apple TV+.

Harrison’s tenure with the Patriots was notably skipped over in the much-criticized docuseries. Harrison and fellow Patriots great Devin McCourty on Tuesday added to the backlash the series received as it didn’t sit well with Harrison how much was left out of the film.

“It didn’t tell the stories of like me coming and Corey Dillon,” Harrison told McCourty, per video provided by Pro Football Talk. “I interviewed for five or six hours, I was in New York, and all they had me saying was, ‘(Expletive) them all. (Expletive) them all.’ That’s it.”

McCourty felt similarly to Harrison, claiming he was “duped” by the project.

Harrison’s arrival to the Patriots prior to the 2003 season was a pivotal point not only for the franchise, but legendary head coach Bill Belichick. New England’s signing of Harrison allowed Belichick to hand the hard-nose safety the reigns of the secondary and cut fan favorite Lawyer Milloy less than a week before the start of the season.

That story never made the final cut of “The Dynasty” as it practically bypassed New England’s second and third Super Bowl victories. Harrison, who had the game-sealing interception in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, played six strong seasons for the Patriots and is in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Harrison’s own omission wasn’t the only thing that bothered him about the documentary. He thought the heavy criticism of Belichick was unjustified and Harrison took time to have his former coach’s back.

“He gives guys who are the underdog an opportunity. No one talks about that,” Harrison said. “When everybody else is done with a guy, he brings in a Corey Dillion, he brings in a Randy Moss, he brings in a Rodney Harrison. And I just don’t think he got enough credit, enough respect, enough props. This dude is the greatest coach of all-time.”