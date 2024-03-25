After scoring four goals to propel Boston College to a 6-2 win over Boston University, and becoming the first freshman in Boston College history to record a hat trick in the Hockey East championship, there’s no doubt that BC’s freshman Will Smith is our VA Hero of the Week proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

The freshman kicked off the scoring for the Eagles as he netted two power-play goals in the first period to give BC an early 2-1 lead. Smith then tallied his third and fourth goals in the third, notching his first hat trick on the season, while helping BC secure the Lamoriello Trophy for the first time since 2012.

The No. 1 Eagles will look to carry this momentum into the NCAA Tournament where they’ll open against Michigan Tech on March 29.

For more from the game and WIll Smith’s historic performance, check out the video above presented by VA Healthcare!