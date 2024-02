The 2024 Men’s Beanpot championship — once again — did not disappoint as the Northeastern Huskies defeated the Boston University Terriers behind Gunnarwolfe Fontaine’s strong tourney performance.

The Northeastern dynasty lives on as they have won back-to-back Beanpot championships, and five of the last six years.

For more, watch the “Awaken 180 Moment of the Week,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.