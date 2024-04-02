Awaken 180 Moment: BC, BU Punch Tickets To Frozen Four

Boston College and Boston University are just one round away from facing each other in the 2024 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship.

While they may be one step away, it would be foolish for either team to overlook their Frozen Four opponent. BC will be taking on the Michigan Wolverines while BU has to face off against the Denver Pioneers.

