NESN presented a unique broadcast during the 2024 Women’s Beanpot, airing the games at TD Garden with an all-female broadcast and production team.

The Northeastern Huskies hoisted the trophy on the home ice of the Boston Bruins and started the 2024 voices with landmark coverage from the all-female team.

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz and Natalie Noury reflected on the January broadcast on the latest episode of the “Respect Her Game” podcast on Thursday.

“It’s kind of been a long time coming,” Noury said. “… Getting the call to come in this year and cover the Women’s Beanpot with (Sophia) on the broadcast, I was so excited for the opportunity. It was the first time it was held at TD Garden. It was historical just in itself. This whole year has been historical for women’s hockey. To be able to contribute with (Sophia) on that platform, just in that experience all together, is probably a memory that I’ll carry with me for quite a while.”

Story continues below advertisement

You can watch the full segment of “Respect Her Game” here and tune into the full episode here.