The top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft spoke to media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday, and fans got insight into how the Patriots were received in their meetings.

Jayden Daniels spoke glowingly of New England and even name-dropped Tom Brady in his news conference. Drake Maye was part of the next round of news conferences, and the North Carolina product revealed he congratulated Jerod Mayo on his elevation to head coach while also calling Foxboro, Mass. “a great sports town,” per MassLive’s Chris Mason.

“I think New England is a great spot,” Maye told reporters, per Pats Pulpit’s Brian Hines.

Maye added he came away “really impressed” with his meeting with Mayo and the coaching staff, per NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. And not to be outdone, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year also name-dropped Brady when he noted Tar Heels offensive analyst Clyde Christensen was the Buccaneers quarterbacks coach when the former New England Patriots signal-caller was in Tampa Bay, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

The Patriots planned to ask the 21-year-old why his production at UNC dipped in his final season as a starter, according to The Athletic. And based on his public interviews, he comes as confident in himself.

“You don’t want to game plan for me — you want to game plan with me,” Maye told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero after his Friday news conference.

The Patriots are projected to have their choice between Maye or Daniels with Caleb Williams expected to be taken first overall, and no time seems to be wasted on the preparation for the selection of their future franchise QB.