Alex Cora Defends Triston Casas For Red Seat ‘Myth’ Comment

BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora came to the defense of Triston Casas one day after the Boston slugger made a comment about the historic red seat at Fenway Park.

After blasting a 429-foot home run against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, Casas said the red seat, which is used to mark the longest home run ever hit at Fenway Park, feels like a “myth.” Many on social media weren’t thrilled with Casas’ comments in reference to the 502-foot home run hit by Ted Williams in 1946.

Cora offered his own take on the red seat Sunday morning and defended the Red Sox first baseman in the process.

“It was probably a very windy day when he (Williams) hit it,” Cora said with a smirk, before the Red Sox hosted the Angels in their series finale. “I don’t know the conditions that day. But it’s a long ways. That’s a long ways.”

Cora added: “Triston was telling me that they were crushing him on social media. He was giving (Williams) a compliment, to be honest with you. But it’s a long ways.”

Red Sox legend David Ortiz expressed skepticism about the red seat, too. Back in 2016, Ortiz, while sharing all due respect for Williams, called it unhuman.

When Cora was reminded of Ortiz’s comments, he replied jokingly: “See, and nobody got on David.”

Casas belted a home run for a second consecutive game Sunday. However, that too came up well short of the red seat with a distance of 394 feet.

Safe to say Casas’ opinion of the well-documented red seat won’t be changing anytime soon.