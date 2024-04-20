Triston Casas became the latest impact player for the Boston Red Sox to battle an injury on Saturday, leaving during the first inning of an eventual 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Casas departed with “left rib discomfort,” and Alex Cora did not exactly seem instantly optimistic about the immediate status of the Red Sox first baseman.

“No, he’s not doing OK,” Cora told reporters after the game, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “They’re checking on him right now. … We’ll know more over the course of the night.”

Casas had an awkward swing in his first at-bat on Saturday on a stretched-out cut in the first inning and immediately felt something was off when he returned to the dugout.

“When he came in, he was like, ‘I can play defense, but you need someone to hit for me the next at-bat,'” Cora shared.

Boston hopes for Casas to return in the season finale tomorrow. The Red Sox battle the Pirates in the series finale. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.