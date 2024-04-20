The Red Sox can’t catch a break.

Boston started quickly in its matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, but saw one of its most important pieces exit after a relatively innocuous half inning.

Triston Casas left the game after just one plate appearance, with Pablo Reyes entering the game at third base in the bottom of the first inning and Bobby Dalbec shifting over to first. The Red Sox did not provide an immediate update before sharing that Casas left with left rib discomfort.

Casas didn’t appear to do anything out of the ordinary, though he did look uncomfortable following a looping swing in his plate appearance.

It’s just the latest in a long string of injuries for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neill have been missing from the lineup for several days, while pitchers Nick Pivetta and Garrett Whitlock are stuck on the injured list. Trevor Story, of course, is done for the season with a shoulder injury.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora surely will provide an update postgame.