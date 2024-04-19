Bruins Announce Roster Moves Before Maple Leafs Series

The Bruins made roster moves a day before their Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

General manager Don Sweeney on Friday announced in a press release that Boston recalled forward Johnny Beecher and defenseman Mason Lohrei from Providence.

Beecher returns to the team after he was loaned to Providence before the B’s regular-season finale against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. His addition came after Jayson Megna was loaned to Providence.

Lohrei was assigned to Providence last week, and head coach Jim Montgomery cited the need for the blueliner to get playing time as Derek Forbort makes his way back into the lineup. Kevin Shattenkirk also was brought back for the final three games of the regular season to help boost the offense and the power play.

Forbort and forward Justin Brazeau are unlikely to suit up for the Bruins in Game 1 on Saturday. Montgomery will decide between James van Riemsdyk, Jakub Lauko and Beecher to round out Boston’s lineup for Game 1. And he’ll likely decide between Shattenkirk, Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon for the blue line in the first game of the best-of-seven series against the Maple Leafs.

Puck drop for Game 1 between Boston and Toronto is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden on Saturday.