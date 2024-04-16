Bruins Make Forward Swap With Providence For Season Finale

The Bruins announced a roster move that could affect their fourth line in their matchup against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.

General manager Don Sweeney on Tuesday announced in a press release that Boston recalled forward Jayson Megna and loaned forward Johnny Beecher to Providence. The move came after the Black and Gold announced defenseman Derek Forbort would report to Providence on an LTI conditioning loan.

Megna signed with Boston last offseason but did not make the roster after playing in the preseason. The 34-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded 33 assists for 51 points in 67 games with Providence this season. If he suits up Tuesday, it would be the first time the forward played in an NHL game since he was with the Anaheim Ducks last season.

Beecher heads back down to Providence after the was recalled last month. The 23-year-old scored seven goals and tallied three assists for 10 points in 52 NHL games this season.

It’s unknown how Megna’s recall will affect Boston’s lineup in its regular-season finale. Tuesday’s matchup is the second night of a back-to-back, but if James van Riemsdyk is made a healthy scratch again, Megna likely slots into Beecher’s spot on the fourth line with Pat Maroon and Jesper Boqvist. It’s also possible Jakub Lauko is made a healthy scratch for van Riemsdyk or Maroon sits out a game as he continues to make his way back from injury.

Puck drop for Bruins-Senators is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN along with an hour of pregame.