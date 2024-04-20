The Bruins on Saturday made a roster move ahead of the start of their best-of-seven first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

General manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release that Boston assigned defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence. The blueliner is expected to suit up for the P-Bruins in their matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday at Total Mortgage Arena.

Lohrei’s assignment came as Brandon Carlo is expected to be back in the lineup after missing the B’s regular-season finale Tuesday. Derek Forbort also is working his way back from an undisclosed injury. The last time the 32-year-old played was March 2, and head coach Jim Montgomery admitted to reporters this week that the defenseman likely won’t be an option until later in the series. He has been playing in Providence to determine if he’s fit enough to be activated off long-term injured reserve.

Carlo’s expected return to the lineup meant the Bruins would have had eight defensemen on the active roster, and Montgomery stressed previous times that Boston wants Lohrei to have as much ice time wherever he can get it. Parker Wotherspoon wasn’t part of the main lines of defensive pairings at Saturday’s morning skate, which likely makes him a healthy scratch for Game 1 on Saturday.

Puck drop for Game 1 of Bruins-Maple Leafs at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NESN.