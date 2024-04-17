Before the puck drop at TD Garden on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins and NESN honored play-by-play broadcaster Jack Edwards and Bruins coordinating producer Rose Mirakian for their commitment and tenure to the organizations.

Edwards has been the voice of the Bruins for the past 19 years. He announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL postseason.

Bruins chief executive officer and alternative governor Charlie Jacobs and NESN CEO Sean McGrail presented Edwards with a gold stick. After receiving the moment, Edwards promptly lifted the stick high about his head to the roar of the Black and Gold faithful.

“In my opinion, tonight is a Nichols bittersweet learning of Jack’s decision to retire,” Jacobs said, as seen on NESN’s intermission report. “He has been the voice of the Boston Bruins for literally generations of fans and educated them on the game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jacobs added: “I feel like there’s some big shoes to fill. Jack’s done a wonderful job by the franchise, we’re really proud. As the saying goes, ‘Once a Bruin, always a Bruin.'”

A heartfelt salute 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/eCIt3wh8Dq — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 16, 2024

“Jack is such a wonderful man. I’m very happy for him,” McGrail said, as seen on NESN’s intermission report. “To Charlie’s point, he will always be part of this family. (…) He is a terrific person. (He) has a wonderful family and has done unbelievable work here for two decades.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think for everybody at NESN, we want to thank Jack for all his efforts, all his hard work and all the joy he brought to so many New Englanders and so many Bruins fans.”

Mirakian is celebrating her 40th year with NESN where she has been a trailblazer for women in the sports industry.

“Rose literally started with us the first year of the company,” McGrail said. “I’ve been there 39 1/2 years; Rose has been there 40 and worked her way through a variety of positions to become one of the premier directors in the entire NHL and has led that effort for the last 24 years.”

Taking a moment to celebrate our @NHLBruins broadcast director, Rose Mirakian-Wheeler, celebrating 40 years at NESN!!! pic.twitter.com/HUmYXsoPPD — NESN (@NESN) April 17, 2024

McGrail and Jacobs presented Mirakian with a custom Bruins jersey and autographed stick before the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Trent Frederic was also honored before the game. The Bruins forward was named NESN’s 2024 7th Player recipient as voted on by the fans. The annual award is presented to the Bruin who exceeded expectations and went above and beyond the call of duty during the season.