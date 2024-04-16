Bruins Forward Trent Frederic Wins NESN’s 2024 7th Player

BOSTON — The Bruins received impactful efforts up and down the roster throughout the 2023-24 season in order to clinch another playoff berth.

Specifically, one player’s effort and on-ice impact stood out to the Bruins.

Prior to Tuesday’s regular-season finale against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden, NESN named forward Trent Frederic as the honoree of the 7th Player Award for 2024.

Frederic tallied 18 goals and 22 assists for the first 40-point season of his career, playing parts of six seasons for the Bruins. Boston needed center production after the offseason retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Alongside veterans such as Charlie Coyle, Frederic helped boost Boston to another 45-plus win season and another opportunity to push the Bruins on another deep playoff run.

Frederic and the Bruins kick off another postseason run on Saturday. They enter with expectations of redemption after last season’s historic first-round exit.

Boston rounds out the regular season against the Senators on Tuesday night. You can catch the game on NESN.