BOSTON — Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery could have easily gone back to Jeremy Swayman in net after his strong performance in Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But instead, the Bruins did what they have done all season and Montgomery stuck with Boston’s goalie rotation, a somewhat unconventional tactic in the postseason.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves as part of a solid performance in his first chance between the pipes in the series, but it wasn’t enough with the Bruins falling, 3-2, in Game 2 to the Maple Leafs on Monday night at TD Garden.

Montgomery going with Ullmark after Swayman’s 35-save showing certainly will be scrutinized, but Montgomery felt he made the right decision.

“No second guesses. (Ullmark) was terrific,” Montgomery said. “He made multiple big-time saves and it’s the strength of our team. Both of them played really well.”

Ullmark said he learned he would start Game 2 on Sunday. He appreciated the heads-up from Boston’s coaching staff, but understands it won’t be like that all the time.

“I’m very grateful every time I get the opportunity to go out there and play,” Ullmark said. “It’s the most fun time of the year. So, I don’t take anything for granted. I don’t see that anyone should have anymore starts than the other. It’s all about compete and performance and also it’s all about wins.”

Ullmark, who holds a 3-6 career record in the postseason, turned in a performance that might have been a step below Swayman’s, but it was still good enough to win.

The Swedish netminder delivered some highlight-reel saves, starting when he denied Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok’s point-blank attempt in the second period. Ullmark came through with a terrific glove, keeping the puck out as it was only inches away from crossing the goal line.

And before Auston Matthews got the better of Ullmark on a breakaway bid in the third period for the game-winning goal, the Bruins goalie made a sensational stop on Nicholas Robertson. Robertson had the left side of the net wide open, but Ullmark recovered just in time to get a piece of the puck.

“There’s some good and bad things, obviously. There’s some things I got to clean up as well,” Ullmark said. “I have to look at it, as I always say. … Maybe look at some tendencies. Maybe there were some things that were really good and kind of build off of that.”

But Ullmark might not get the chance to do that until Game 4 with the Bruins going with a goalie rotation.

Here are more notes from Game 2 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series:

— Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke had his last shift come midway through the second period and was not seen on Boston’s bench after that. Montgomery didn’t have an injury update on Peeke after the game, but applauded the effort of Boston’s remaining five defensemen.

“I thought our five (defenseman) gave us everything they could,” Montgomery said.

— The Bruins committed five penalties, including being called for too many men on the ice twice. Matt Grzelcyk’s interference penalty late in the second period proved costly as John Tavares scored on the ensuing power play with 1:34 left in the frame.

“I actually liked our second period until we took the penalties, and then they’re power play got rolling,” Montgomery said. “They get juice from the power play. I thought in the third period they were better than we were.”

— Boston might have found some answers to its power play, which was in a slump at the end of the regular season. Morgan Geekie scored on the man-advantage to open the scoring in the first period. The Bruins are now 3-for-7 on the power play in the series.

— The Bruins and Maple Leafs head north of the border with the series knotted up at 1-1. Puck drop Wednesday night from Scotiabank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.