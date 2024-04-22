Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed Derek Forbort will not be in Boston’s lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Monday night. But there remains a chance Forbort could slot into a defensive pairing during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Forbort on Monday was recalled from Providence and participated in morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena. He won’t play in Game 2 on Monday, but Montgomery said the plan was for Forbort to travel to Toronto.

“It was fine,” Forbort told reporters after morning skate, per the Bruins. “Just trying to get my legs back and timing, and see how I felt.”

The Bruins placed Forbort on long-term injured reserve in early March after he underwent surgery on two significant injuries, according to Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. At the time, Sweeney thought Forbort’s season was most likely over, and Forbort was told by surgeons it would be a lengthy recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

“The timeline we got from the surgeons was a little longer than what we’ve got here,” Forbort said.

Forbort, though, believed he might be able to play again as soon as he returned to the ice two or three weeks later. He felt “pretty good” then and now feels even better.

“We’re getting close,” Forbort said. “Just trying to do as much extra stuff out there, trying to get the conditioning back and trying to get the strength back.”

Montgomery told reporters Monday that Forbort was making progress and hopefully would be an option in the near future. Forbort is hoping the same.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s exciting, just kind of fun being out there and feeling normal again,” Forbort said. “Just having fun, being out there with the guys and enjoying it.”

Meanwhile, the Bruins will try to stretch their 1-0 series lead against the Maple Leafs on Monday. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.