Bruins’ Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings For Senators Matchup

The Bruins enter their regular-season finale Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division.

Boston plays the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on the second night of a back-to-back. The Black and Gold can clinch the Atlantic Divison with a win of any type, but a loss would then have the team’s eyes toward the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs matchup to determine the division winner.

The Bruins loaned Johnny Beecher to Providence head of Tuesday’s matchup and recalled Jayson Megna. Boston did not hold morning skate, so it’s unknown if the veteran will make his debut. It’s expected that James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup and skate on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Pat Maroon.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo left Monday’s loss to the Washington Capitals in the third period due to an undisclosed injury. Matt Grzelcyk would slot into the lineup if Carlo cannot suit up. Linus Ullmark will rotate into the lineup for Jeremy Swayman.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 4/16, 3:03pm
Ottawa Senators
OTT
+182
Tue 4/16, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 6
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-222

Puck drop for Bruins-Senators is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

BOSTON BRUINS (47-19-15)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Parker Wotherspoon
Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Story continues below advertisement

Linus Ullmark

OTTAWA SENATORS (36-41-4)
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Boris Katchouk — Jiri Smejkal — Parker Kelly
Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen — Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins:

Bruins’ Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings For Senators Matchup

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell graduate. Might know the answer to some obscure historical fact or anecdote.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images