Bruins’ Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings For Senators Matchup

The Bruins enter their regular-season finale Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division.
Boston plays the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on the second night of a back-to-back. The Black and Gold can clinch the Atlantic Divison with a win of any type, but a loss would then have the team’s eyes toward the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs matchup to determine the division winner.
The Bruins loaned Johnny Beecher to Providence head of Tuesday’s matchup and recalled Jayson Megna. Boston did not hold morning skate, so it’s unknown if the veteran will make his debut. It’s expected that James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup and skate on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Pat Maroon.
Defenseman Brandon Carlo left Monday’s loss to the Washington Capitals in the third period due to an undisclosed injury. Matt Grzelcyk would slot into the lineup if Carlo cannot suit up. Linus Ullmark will rotate into the lineup for Jeremy Swayman.
Puck drop for Bruins-Senators is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.
BOSTON BRUINS (47-19-15)
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Parker Wotherspoon
Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
OTTAWA SENATORS (36-41-4)
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Boris Katchouk — Jiri Smejkal — Parker Kelly
Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen — Dominik Kubalik
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Featured image via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images