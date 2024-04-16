Bruins’ Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings For Senators Matchup

The Bruins enter their regular-season finale Tuesday night with a chance to clinch the Atlantic Division.

Boston plays the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on the second night of a back-to-back. The Black and Gold can clinch the Atlantic Divison with a win of any type, but a loss would then have the team’s eyes toward the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs matchup to determine the division winner.

The Bruins loaned Johnny Beecher to Providence head of Tuesday’s matchup and recalled Jayson Megna. Boston did not hold morning skate, so it’s unknown if the veteran will make his debut. It’s expected that James van Riemsdyk will return to the lineup and skate on the fourth line with Jesper Boqvist and Pat Maroon.

Defenseman Brandon Carlo left Monday’s loss to the Washington Capitals in the third period due to an undisclosed injury. Matt Grzelcyk would slot into the lineup if Carlo cannot suit up. Linus Ullmark will rotate into the lineup for Jeremy Swayman.

Puck drop for Bruins-Senators is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both sides.

BOSTON BRUINS (47-19-15)

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Parker Wotherspoon

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

OTTAWA SENATORS (36-41-4)

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk — Jiri Smejkal — Parker Kelly

Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen — Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg