Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Expecting ‘Desperate’ Heat Team In Game 2

Even after the Celtics defeated the Heat by 20 points in Game 1 of their NBA first-round series, Boston isn’t expecting Miami to be an easy opponent during the rest of the series.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite, according to Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

“They’re going to be hungry, desperate, they’re going to come out fast, even more aggressive,” Brown told reporters after practice at Auerbach Center, according to Boston.com’s Khari Thompson. “They’re going to try to turn us over. Just trying to crash the glass hard, be physical even more, trying to knock us to the ground. Just trying to win that physicality match any way that they can. That’s what I foresee, but we’ll be ready.”

The Heat may be without star Jimmy Butler, but Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla anticipates Miami coming at Boston and his team being able to respond.

“If you think you’re not going to see a different version of Miami, then you’re kidding yourself,” Mazzulla said, per Thompson. “At the end of the day, it’s about giving what that game needs and having the expectation that it’s going to be a fight.”

The fight began late in Game 1 when Heat forward Caleb Martin fouled Jayson Tatum hard, which caused the C’s star to crash to the floor.

Even though Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said it wasn’t intentional, the Celtics are preparing for an even more physical Game 2.

“I think we like that,” Pritchard told reporters, per Thompson. “I think it was a joy to see that and what it’s going to be like going forward.

“We’re ready for that physicality. You could even see when JT got up right away. It didn’t faze him. His teammates had his back. We’re just one big family. We take care of each other.”

Tatum didn’t react to the foul in the game or after. Simply stating, “I feel fine.”

“Understanding it’s playoff basketball. It’s a physical game, playing against a physical team,” Tatum said. “(Expletive) gonna happen. It’s not the last time I’m probably gonna get hit like that or fouled in this series. I wasn’t hurt. You get hit like that, just get up. And I knew we were in the bonus so go down there and knock the free throws down.”

Boston will host Miami at TD Garden on Wednesday night, looking to extend its best-of-seven series lead to two games.