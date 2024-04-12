Comeback Season? Celtics Legend Hilariously Crashes Team Photo

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla knows there are few franchises in sports more steeped in tradition than his own, which is why he made an effort to bring back Boston legends throughout the season.

Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Eddie House, Rajon Rondo and Antoine Walker all took him up on the offer, with the former popping up routinely throughout the regular season. He was hanging out at The Auerbach Center during team photo day, and made sure that everyone knew it.

Pierce photobombed the picture, which you can see here.

It’s a pretty funny visual, as the 6-foot-7 Hall of Famer definitely needed to get on his tippy toes to peak over the shoulder of 7-foot-1 Luke Kornet.

The Celtics, who haven’t exactly been rolling toward the postseason, have been in control of their own destiny for almost a month. Boston is the No. 1 seed in the NBA and will have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, where Pierce is sure to be an attendee throughout.