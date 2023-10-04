Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Calling On Legendary Mentors In Preseason

There are few, if any, franchises in sports more steeped in tradition than the Boston Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla knows that, and he’s looking to taking advantage of it.

The Celtics enter the 2023-24 season with a wealth of newcomers, as 10 players will be participating in their first training camp with Boston — including Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. That’s why Mazzulla sent out an email inviting former Celtics to help mentor the team looking to capture Banner 18.

“The past should be the banners but should also be the people,” Mazzulla said Wednesday, per Justin Turpin of WEEI. “… I thought it was extremely important any and every Celtic is welcome to practice or a game so we can build that brotherhood.”

The C’s have already seen multiple former players take Mazzulla up on his offer. Leon Powe, a 2008 world champion, and 84-year-old Satch Sanders were in attendance Tuesday, while Paul Pierce made an appearance Wednesday. The legends will likely keep rolling through, as Kevin Garnett and others have made appearances in the past.

In losing Marcus Smart and Grant Williams over the offseason, the Celtics lost a pair of experienced voices. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford are still around, but it can’t hurt to bring in legends with championship experience.