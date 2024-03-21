The Cincinnati Bengals filled a hole in their offense with the signing of Trent Brown. And while it was no surprise to see Brown leave the New England Patriots, it still created a 370-pound void on New England’s left edge.

Brown’s departure has an obvious impact on the Patriots.

But might Brown signing in Cincinnati also help New England in a different way?

Let’s hypothesize for a minute.

Before signing Brown, the Bengals were viewed as a team who could use its first-round pick on an offensive tackle. Cincinnati watched starting tackle Jonah Williams walk out the door in free agency, and have made it a priority to protect quarterback Joe Burrow. So while the Bengals could still target a tackle at No. 18 overall, especially since Brown, who is entering his age-31 season, signed a mere one-year deal, Cincinnati has given itself options.

Instead, perhaps the Bengals target a wide receiver in the first round? Tee Higgins reportedly has requested a trade after the organization used its franchise tag on him this offseason. And Tyler Boyd, the No. 3 wideout behind Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins, remains available on the open market.

During his mock draft published Tuesday morning, before the signing of Brown, ESPN’s Mel Kiper called LSU wideout Brian Thomas a “potential fit” for the Bengals. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein linked Thomas to the Bengals in his mock draft earlier this month. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Thomas referred to himself as a similar player to 6-foot-4, 219-pound Higgins.

And that’s where the Patriots come in.

If the Bengals do decide to draft a receiver in the first round, the likelihood Higgins becomes available in a trade jumps through the roof. Many expect the Bengals will listen to offers for the 25-year-old wideout and Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer speculated a blockbuster could be on the horizon. Landing a high-end pass-catcher in the draft not only would ensure the Bengals give Burrow a weapon but also would be financially savvy given the Bengals soon have to pay Chase.

The Patriots reportedly have looked into the trade market for receivers. Higgins, who entered the offseason as arguably the top wideout set to hit free agency, is viewed as the one most likely to be moved. If that’s the case, New England should go all-in on a pursuit of the 2020 second-rounder, who has a pair of 1,000-yard seasons already. The Patriots have the money and Higgins would aid in the development of a rookie quarterback.

Losing Brown and adding Higgins wouldn’t be an exact 1-for-1 swap, but the Patriots probably would come away happy with their end of the deal.