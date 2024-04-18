The Bruins largely were consistent with their goalie rotation in the regular season, but it’s unknown how head coach Jim Montgomery will utilize Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ullmark was the starter throughout the first round of the playoffs last season, but Swayman got the nod in the Bruins’ pivotal Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Montgomery admitted he would have changed how he handled the situation after Boston was bounced out of the first round.

Montgomery told reporters after this year’s regular-season finale that his plans for the postseason likely would be known before puck drop for Game 1 on Saturday.

General manager Don Sweeney praised the Bruns’ goalie duo and was confident with the team’s plan for the playoffs.

“We’re very confident in our goaltending. I think it’s been the strength of our hockey club certainly in the past two years,” Sweeney told reporters Thursday, per the Bruins. “And the noise that goes on outside doesn’t filter inside, as many people may believe, because our goalies know what the plan is. They know what their strengths are for our hockey club and how much we rely on them. And performance and results will dictate some of this. But we know what the plan is going in and so do they. And we’re comfortable with it.”

Sweeney said it wasn’t his job to reveal the plan when asked what it was specifically, so fans likely will have to wait until Saturday to see who gets the starting nod for Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden.