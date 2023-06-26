Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark arrived in Nashville, Tenn., ahead of Monday night’s NHL Awards and took some time to discuss how last season ended.

After tallying the most regular-season wins in NHL history, the Bruins suffered a surprising first-round exit to the Florida Panthers.

Ullmark is ready to move forward from the unfortunate ending to last season and reverse what went wrong.

“I’m very motivated and very inspired as well to get next season started. That’s all I can say. I try not to dwell on the past. What’s happened has happened,” Ullmark told reporters, per a video shared to the Bruins’ Twitter account. “But it’s given me a lot of time to think about what I can improve in my game as well. …

“I’m a lot wiser and used to it, so when next season comes and I’m put in the same positions, I’m probably going to be a lot more confident when it comes to certain things.”

The Vezina Trophy finalist is dedicated to getting better and learning from his mistakes, which bodes well for the Black and Gold.