All eyes are on what the Patriots will do with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft next Thursday, but when New England de facto general manager Eliot Wolf spoke with reporters, he also addressed the state of the roster.

Even though the Patriots need a new franchise quarterback, Wolf believes the offensive line is not in dire straights, as many would think.

“We have a solid offensive line,” Wolf told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday during the Patriots pre-draft press conference. “We re-signed Mike Onwenu, we have David Andrews coming back. We have three rookies we drafted last year that are developing. We signed (Chukwuma) Okorafor from the Steelers.”

The de facto general manager even mentioned who he envisioned as the Patriots’ starting left tackle.

“I think if the season started today, which I get on the guys about using that phrase because that can sometimes lead to bad decisions,” Wolf said. “If the season started tomorrow, I think it would be Okorafor. But that is probably more of a question for coach (Jerod) Mayo.”

Even though Okorafor played on the right side for the past four seasons in Pittsburgh, Wolf is confident the Western Michigan product can be successful with New England.

“He played there in college,” Wolf explained. “So we went back and watched that film, obviously evaluating him when he was coming out. And he’s an athletic, big guy. So, we feel like he can make that transition back to playing the left.”

Wolf added the Patriots feel they have a “solid foundation” in place with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt at the helm and feels the offensive would be able to support a rookie quarterback.

Featured image via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images