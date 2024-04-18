Eliot Wolf will be the man who will have final say over what the Patriots do in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his title with the organization remains unclear.

The director of scouting is New England’s de facto general manager throughout the draft process, but there reportedly is no guarantee Wolf stays on as de facto GM after next week’s draft.

Wolf held a news conference in Foxboro, Mass. on Thursday and addressed his status within the organization when asked if he felt he was “on trial” for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I haven’t thought about it that way. That’s an interesting way to think about it,” Wolf told reporters, per the Patriots. “Since I’ve been given this opportunity to work with these people, I’ve put my head down and try to do things that I feel like are best for the Patriots.”

Wolf also addressed the idea of trading out of the No. 3 pick, and he downplayed a popular draft need for New England.

But the focus of the 2024 NFL Draft will be on the third overall pick, and the reception Wolf and the Patriots receive likely could depend on what they choose to do with that selection.