The Boston Bruins looked shaky to start the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and it came back to bite them as they lost, 4-1.

While the B’s may have lost, defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored in his second straight game for the Black and Gold to extend his career high in goals in a season to 12.

For more, check out the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the Bruins’ loss to the Hurricanes.