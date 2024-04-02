Grant Williams Responds To Criticism Of Being ‘Annoying’ With Celtics

Former Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams already addressed the criticism of him made by NBC Sports Boston’s play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman.

But with Williams and the Charlotte Hornets taking on the Celtics on Monday night, he was forced to face Gorman’s comments again. Gorman went on 98.5 The Sports Hub last month and called Williams “annoying” and a “bad locker room guy” during the four seasons the 25-year-old spent with the Celtics.

Williams was upset by what Gorman said, but didn’t lash out in response.

“You can’t control people’s opinions or what they say,” Williams told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “It meant the world to me that Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) came to my defense without me asking. It was pretty cool seeing that. It showed the person that I am. I had a lot of great years in Boston. I thought I had a great relationship with Mike, and maybe I still do. Maybe he was commenting on what he thought was happening. I always loved watching him and Tommy (Heinsohn) when I first got there, and now him and Scal (Brian Scalabrine). I try my best to keep up with Scal.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Gorman’s comments) definitely caught me off-guard, but there are things they’re going to say and you can’t control. I try to treat people with grace and care. It kind of hurt but at the same time, you smile through it.”

Gorman might have been off in his depiction of Williams, especially since Williams’ former teammates, which included Tatum, rallied behind him. Tatum went as far to label Williams a “great teammate” on social media.

Gorman’s remarks are part of a challenging season for Williams, who was dealt from the Celtics to the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade this past offseason.

Williams received a four-year, $53 million contract from the Mavericks, but he didn’t stick around Dallas for long. His reputation took another hit when the Mavericks got out from under that contract and shipped Williams to his hometown Hornets after just 47 games with the franchise.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams, who scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in a 118-104 loss to his former team, is trying to take the season, and everything that has come with it, as a learning experience.

“When I first get to a new environment, I say I talk a lot. Sometimes it might annoy you and other times you might love it,” Williams told Washburn. “I’m gonna be there in support of you as a teammate, as a man. I’m gonna have your back on and off the floor, and that’s the No. 1 important thing. No matter if I’m annoying, no matter if I piss people off sometimes, they know it’s coming out from the right mentality, the right place. … As I continue to grow, I’ll continue to get better with it. But I try my best to be a leader with my approach every single day.”