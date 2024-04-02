Boston Celtics guard Derrick White entered Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as one of the league’s most efficient two-way guards, which helped earn the 29-year-old a massive contract bonus.

White, who’s set to make $35 million combined this season and next, ranked 21st in total 3-pointers made (184) among all players while shooting at a 40.1% rate. That put White just a single three away from reaching the total needed to earn a $500,000 contract incentive. And White seized that mini payday in the first quarter in a 118-104 win against Charlotte.

Playing in tandem with fellow backcourt mate Jrue Holiday to form the NBA’s most dangerous defensive guard duo, White has gradually catapulted his stock value since arriving to the Celtics in 2022. Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will be left with plenty to consider with White’s impending free agency quickly looming, along with Holiday (2024-25 player option) and Jayson Tatum’s (2026), too.

D-White hits the 3PT with 5 minutes left to cut the Hornets lead the 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9AFJdjNTru — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 1, 2024

White was thrown into a starting role full-time this season, which was new for the eight-year veteran. But that promotion has paid its dividends to the league-best Celtics (59-16) who didn’t lose possession of the No. 1 seed since retaking it from the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 14. White is averaging a career-best 15.5 points with 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 46.6% shooting from the field.

Most recently, White was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists amid Boston’s last four consecutive win stretch.

“You just get more opportunity, more chances to be more aggressive, I guess (as a starter),” White told reporters in Atlanta last week, per CLNS Media. “… Just being aggressive and trying to make plays to help us win.”

Those opportunities will remain and become more valuable once the playoffs begin. White gained recognition as he made a legitimate All-Star case this season, all while remaining a team-first piece of head coach Joe Mazzulla’s starting five, which has demanded — and applied — sacrifice since October’s Opening Night.