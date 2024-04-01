Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown sitting out Monday’s meaningless game against the lowly Charlotte Hornets on the surface isn’t a big deal.

Brown suffered a left hand sprain in Saturday’s road win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and with the Celtics having the top seed in the Eastern Conference already locked up, there’s no need to push Brown to play if he isn’t feeling 100%.

But what Brown said after the Celtics topped the Pelicans certainly raised a few eyebrows about his injury.

“I’m going to get that looked at when we get back to Boston,” Brown told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston. “But it’s been bothering me for a little bit now.”

The fact that Brown wants to get a better diagnosis or further treatment on his hand should raise some flags. The discomfort in his hand has obviously gotten to the point where he feels that’s necessary.

Perhaps getting some time off as the regular season winds down will help Brown’s hand heal. There doesn’t seem to be much concern over the injury from the Celtics perspective.

“I’m not sure if he had it looked at, but seemed to be doing well,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters prior to facing the Hornets, per NBC Sports Boston. “I talked to him today, he was doing OK.”

Brown got up some shots prior to the Celtics taking on the Hornets. He didn’t have any wrap on his hand, which is a good sign.

Even if the hand injury has bothered Brown, he hasn’t shown it on the court. He’s been exceptional since the All-Star Game, averaging 27.1 points — up from 22 points prior to the break — to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

It could be just a small ailment that should bring little concern for Brown, but it bears watching as the Celtics ramp up their pursuit of an NBA title later this month.