Highly Regarded NFL Prospect Arrested In Lead-Up To Draft

T’Vondre Sweat certainly didn’t help his NFL draft stock Sunday.

According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who cited KXAN News, Sweat was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning and charged with driving while intoxicated in his home state of Texas. Sweat was released on $3,000 bond, per the news outlet.

Sweat’s arrest will raise questions about his off-the-field behavior for NFL teams who might be interested in drafting the All-American defensive lineman. Brugler noted that Sweat could be a Day 2 draft pick and was viewed by draft guru Lance Zierlein as a player who will work hid up to being a plus-starter in the league.

In Chad Reuter’s most recent NFL mock draft, he had the Houston Texans selecting Sweat in the second round with the No. 59 overall pick. He has not been linked to the New England Patriots, who have more pressing needs than defensive tackle.

Story continues below advertisement

The 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat turned in a terrific final season with Texas. He won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors after compiling 45 tackles — eight of which went for a loss — and two sacks.

The NFL draft is just under three weeks away and Sweat will have to wait and see how this incident impacts where he ends up getting picked.