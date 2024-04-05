The New England Patriots are slated to make the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which means they’ll have a rather large player pool to pick from.

That also means they’ll be spending time with a ton of prospects.

New England will hold a truly insane amount of meetings, with the Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine and official top-30 visits serving as chances for the Patriots to get to know the players underneath the helmet. That doesn’t guarantee that any of these players will be selected by Jerod Mayo and company, though, as only five Patriots draft picks (Christian Gonzalez, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson) in the last three seasons have actually met with the club.

This is essentially a list of prospects New England wants to gather information on. We’ll keep this updated, so keep coming back throughout the pre-draft process for updates.

Top-30 Visits

EDGE Jalxy Hunt, Houston Christian

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 252 pounds

Hunt visited the Patriots on April 3, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. He’s a former wide receiver/defensive back from Princeton who is still learning the position, so he’s definitely a developmental prospect.

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 245 pounds

Booker visited the Patriots just one day after Hunt, as seen on his Instagram.

TE Jared Wiley, TCU

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 250 pounds

New England is in the market for a developmental tight end, which could come in the form of gargantuan option Jared Wiley. The Patriots will host him on a 30 visit, according to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report.

QB Drake Maye, UNC

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

The Patriots scheduled their finale meeting with Maye for April 5, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. He’ll visit Gillette Stadium just days before his fellow potential No. 3 pick.

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

Daniels will visit with the Patriots on April 8, per Rapoport.

WR Javon Baker, UCF

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 202 pounds

Baker has official visits lined up with the Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. He’s an interesting player for New England, fitting what Eliot Wolf typically looks for in a wide receiver.

OL Caedon Wallace, Penn State

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 314 pounds

New England is just one of many locations on the list of pre-draft destinations for Wallace. He’ll also be visiting with the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

OL Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 310 pounds

Fisher joins a long list of offensive lineman to visit with the Patriots, according to Rapoport. He’ll be at Gillette Stadium on the same day as Maye.

OL Darrell Simpson, Tulsa

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 345 pounds

Simpson also has an official visit scheduled with the Patriots, according to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report. He spent four seasons at Oklahoma before transferring out.

OL Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 326 pounds

Suamataia kicked off the Patriots’ round of tackle visits, according to Pauline. He started 22 games in the last two seasons for the Cougars.

OL Travis Glover, Georgia State

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 323 pounds

Glover participated in both the Senior Bowl and Hula Bowl. He started every game over the last three seasons for Georgia State, and New England liked him enough to have him tag along with Maye and Fisher on April 5.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf confirmed to reporters prior to the combine that New England would meet with the top prospects in the draft — Williams, Maye and Daniels.

QB Drake Maye, UNC

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 202 pounds

McCarthy and Bo Nix were among the top QBs to meet with New England at the combine, according to the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 218 pounds

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

New England met with Harrison at the combine, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive. It was their only chance to work with him at the event, as the 21-year-old decided not to participate in on-field drills.

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 212 pounds

Odunze also met with New England at the combine, per Ian Rapoport on NFL Network’s broadcast. He’s expected to be the second or third wideout off the board.

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Thomas told reporters at the combine he’d met with New England, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston.

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 223 pounds

Legette is another wideout that met with the Patriots in Indianapolis. He gave some insight into how it went.

WR Brenden Rice, USC

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 212 pounds

Rice, the son of a guy named Jerry that some people might be familiar with, told reporters he had an informal meeting with the Patriots at the combine. Taylor Kyles of CLNS Media was first to get the news out.

OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 322 pounds

Alt told reporters he met with the Patriots at the combine, spending time with new offensive line coach Scott Peters. Alt is expected to be one of, if not the first offensive lineman off the board.

OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 317 pounds

Fashanu, who is competing with Alt to be the top tackle selected, also met with the Patriots, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

OL Patrick Paul, Houston

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 333 pounds

Paul met informally with the Patriots in Indy , though his week was awfully busy with formal meetings with other teams.

OL Zak Zinter, Michigan

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 322 pounds

Zinter also had an informal meeting with the Patriots in Indianapolis, according to Christopher Price of The Boston Globe.

EDGE Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Kamara told reporters he met with all 32 teams prior to working out at the combine, per Mia O’Brien of 1010 AM in Jacksonville, Fla.

Senior Bowl

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 219 pounds

Patriots assistant coach Troy Brown called plays for the American Team offense at the Senior Bowl, and parlayed those newfound relationships into meeting with his QB’s. Rattler was the first to meet with New England multiple times.

QB Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235 pounds

Milton, much like Rattler, met with his offensive coordinator’s team down at the Senior Bowl. They were the first team he spoke to.

QB Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 209 pounds

Hartman, a collegiate veteran, also met with New England. He threw for more than 15,000 yards across six seasons with Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 210 pounds

The Patriots met with a local product down at the Senior Bowl, as UNH alumni (and New England scout) Matt Evans met with UNH running back Dylan Laube. You can read about the running back’s journey to the draft here.

RB Ray Davis, Kentucky

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 220 pounds

Davis is a bulldozer out of the backfield, combining for 3,626 yards and 29 touchdowns across five seasons with Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. He’s been successful at all three stops, and met with the Patriots at the combine.

RB Isaiah Davis, South Dakota

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 220 pounds

Davis had a “laid back” meeting with New England, according to Pierce Downey. He’s the successor to former Patriots draft pick Pierre Strong Jr. at South Dakota, having racked up 5,035 all-purpose yards and 51 total touchdowns in four seasons with the Jackrabbits.

WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 202 pounds

McCaffrey is one of the most interesting prospects to meet with New England, having started his career as a quarterback at Nebraska before transferring to Rice and finding success as a wideout. He’s the brother of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

McConkey, who won a pair of national titles at Georgia, also met with the Patriots. The 22-year-old had a great week at the Senior Bowl and is expected to be a mid-round pick.

WR Devontez Walker, UNC

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 197 pounds

Walker, who had a wild journey to even play for North Carolina, met with the Patriots twice at the Senior Bowl. The 22-year-old missed four games in 2023 due to an the NCAA ruling him ineligible for transferring twice, but eventually returned to catch 41 balls for seven scores. He caught 18 touchdowns in two seasons between UNC and Kent State.

TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 264 pounds

Sinnott is one of the most well-rounded tight end prospects in the draft, and he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl. The 21-year-old was a second-team All-American and caught 49 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns last season.

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 267 pounds

The Patriots met with a massive tight end at the Senior Bowl, with Spann-Ford speaking with New England brass during the week.

OL Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 300 pounds

Eguakun became the first interior offensive lineman to meet with New England at the Senior Bowl.

DL Gabe Hall, Baylor

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 290 pounds

Hall told Zac Ventola that he met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl, serving as one of the first defensive prospects to meet with New England. Hall is a lanky, high-motor interior defensive lineman known for his versatility on the defensive line. He generated 11.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 41 games at Baylor, and will likely be a Day 3 pick.

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 261 pounds

Laiatu, who is one of the top overall prospects in this class, says he met with the Patriots. The All-American pass rusher had double-digit sacks each of the past two seasons and likely will be selected in the middle of the first round.

DB Cole Bishop, Utah

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 209 pounds

The Patriots are making sure to meet with local products, adding Bishop to the list of New England-natives they’ve met with. The versatile safety was born in Massachusetts, but grew up in Georgia. He had 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 2023.

DB Evan Williams, Oregon

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 202 pounds

Williams, who transferred to Oregon after four seasons at Fresno State, also met with New England.

DB Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 210 pounds

Mustapha is a former team captain at Wake Forest who made 22 consecutive starts over the past two seasons. He met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.

DB/ATH Sione Vaki, Utah

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 211 pounds

DB Cam Hart, Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 204 pounds

Hart met with the Patriots twice at the Senior Bowl, as shared by Zac Ventola. The big-bodied cornerback spent four seasons at Notre Dame, collecting just two interceptions across 40 games played. He did, however, force three fumbles in 2023, and is viewed as a potential mid-round pick.

DB Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 198 pounds

The Patriots can never have enough depth in the defensive backfield, so they’ve been meeting with a ton of cornerbacks and safeties. Proctor was the latest to speak with New England, coming off a career-best season with the Buckeyes.

DB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 187 pounds

Smith-Wade met with Patriots director of personnel Matt Groh in Mobile, Ala., per Ventola. He’s a physical outside cornerback who had three interceptions in his final three seasons.

DB Max Melton, Rutgers

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 193 pounds

Melton is another interesting prospect to meet with New England, as he comes from a Patriots defensive back factory in Rutgers. He claims he can play at all three levels of an NFL defense.

DB Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 178 pounds

Simpson also met with the Patriots, according to Ben Belford-Peltzman. He’s a versatile defensive back who had seven interceptions in the last three seasons.

S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 206 pounds

The Patriots met with Kinchens prior to the final practice at the Senior Bowl. “It went good,” the 21-year-old said, per Ventola. “Just talking ball. It was nothing more than that.”

P Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 204 pounds

McNamara met with Patriots scout Justin Hickman at the Senior Bowl, per Downey. The fifth-year player also said new Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer recruited him while at Arizona.

Shrine Bowl

QB Kedon Slovis, BYU

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 215 pounds

Slovis, an experience quarterback who played five collegiate seasons with USC, Pittsburgh and BYU, spent “extended time” with the Patriots at the Shrine Bowl, according to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report.

WR Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 213 pounds

Coker confirmed to NESN that he met with the Patriots at the Shrine Bowl, after previously competing in the Hula Bowl. The senior wideout accounted for 46 percent of Holy Cross’ passing offense last season.

IOL C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 305 pounds

Hanson told NESN.com that he met with the Patriots at the Shrine Bowl.

“I think my biggest thing is my athleticism,” Hanson told NESN. “I move very quickly off the line of scrimmage… pulling is one of the best parts of my game.”

Hula Bowl

RB Blake Watson, Memphis

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 195 pounds

Watson was busy at the Hula Bowl, according to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler. He met with the Patriots, Eagles, Colts, Jaguars, Giants, Steelers, Jets, Bears, Broncos and Chargers at the all-star event.

OL Travis Glover, Georgia State

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 323 pounds

Meeting: Pro Day

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 283 pounds

Pollard, who is rather undersized for a defensive tackle, met with the Patriots at his pro day, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Pro Day

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200 pounds

Nabers met with Patriots, Titans, Jets and Jaguars prior to putting on a show at his pro day, according to NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe. New England surely would love to have him, but the likelihood of that happening is slim.

TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 241 pounds

The Patriots sent tight ends coach Bob Bicknell to Florida State’s pro day where he reportedly met with Bell, per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 179 pounds

The Patriots met with Abrams-Draine prior to his pro day workout, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Worthy spent “the bulk” of his pro day working with the Patriots, as well as the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 209 pounds

Patriots running backs coach Taylor Embree was in attendance at Purdue’s Pro Day, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. Tracy ran a 4.48 forty, a 4.06 short shuttle (93rd percentile) and a 6.81 3-cone (89th percentile).

TE J’Tavion Sanders, Texas

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

The Patriots met “at length” with Sanders at his pro day, according to Pauline. He’s expected to be a Day 2 pick.

Local Pro Day

The Patriots held a local pro day on April 4, bringing in players who at some point made New England their football home. In total, 18 prospects participated. You can find the full list of names here.