Injured Red Sox Players Continue Progress In Rehab Assignments

A pair of Boston Red Sox players started for Triple-A Worcester on Friday and continued to make progress in their rehab assignments.

Rob Refsnyder started the season on the injured list due to a fractured toe. The outfielder began his rehab assignment Wednesday, and he started at right field for the Worcester Red Sox in their matchup against the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. The 33-year-old went 2-for-3 with a double and a run and a run in five innings of action.

Vaughn Grissom was acquired from the Braves in a trade that sent Chris Sale to Atlanta. The 23-year-old started the season on the IL due to a left hamstring strain and got the start for the WooSox at designated hitter. He went 0-for-3 in five innings.

Minor-league rehab assignments for position players can be at most 20 days, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters Tuesday the Boston Red Sox will be patient with Grissom to ensure he returns at full strength.

His return will be needed as the middle infield struggled in the first four games following Trevor Story’s shoulder injury that he had successful surgery on Friday.

Boston will continue on as Grissom progresses in his rehab assignment with its matchup against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.