Red Sox Prospect Open To Position Change After Vaughn Grissom Trade

Vaughn Grissom is in the driver’s seat at the start of spring training to be the everyday second baseman for the Boston Red Sox this season.

And unless something changes, that leaves Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez without a role on the big-league club.

Valdez, who came to the Red Sox alongside Wilyer Abreu at the 2022 MLB trade deadline from the Houston Astros in exchange for Christian Vázquez, started 44 games at second base last season for Boston.

That same opportunity probably won’t be there again for Valdez, so the 25-year-old Dominican Republic native is open to changing positions.

“I’m a second baseman but I can help the team wherever they need me,” Valdez told MassLive’s Christopher Smith through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez on Saturday at JetBlue Park. “That’s something I learned from the Houston Astros when I was there. I played in the outfield. I played all over the infield. So that’s something I’m ready to do.”

Valdez has spent the majority of his time in professional baseball suiting up at second base, but does have experience, especially in the Astros farm system, of playing the hot corner. He did play one inning at shortstop for the Red Sox last season and has limited minor league experience in the outfield.

With Valdez likely to lose out on the starting job to Grissom, who the Red Sox acquired this offseason from the Atlanta Braves in the trade of Chris Sale, it won’t even be easy for him to land a backup gig. Pablo Reyes will probably be relied on to provide middle infield depth due to his strong glove, something that’s a work in progress for Valdez. He committed seven errors during his time in the majors last season, which was third most at the position in the American League.

But even with the odds not in his favor of landing with the Red Sox out of spring training, it’s clear Valdez will do practically anything to avoid playing with Triple-A Worcester.

“I’m ready to help this team win,” Valdez said. “Even if it’s from the bench, I hope to make the team out of camp. But if not, I’ll be in Triple-A getting ready to come up and take that opportunity whenever it comes. But yeah, I’ll be able to help at any position that they need me.”