Jayden Daniels isn’t moving in silence as rumors swirl about his NFL future.

Daniels previously shut down a report claiming people in his camp weren’t thrilled about the idea of the quarterback landing with the Patriots, who own the third overall pick in the draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy also called for an end to a troubling rumor about his elbow, which he says is “perfectly fine.”

The impending 2024 first-round pick was back at it Tuesday when he responded to a report from EstablishTheRun’s Evan Silva, who claimed Daniels was “intent on playing for New England” after previous meetings with the Washington Commanders “didn’t go as smoothly.”

“Looking forward to my upcoming visits,” Daniels posted to X. “Glad to be home.”

Daniels reportedly will meet with the Commanders on Monday and Tuesday, a little over two weeks before the first day of the 2024 draft. Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter highlighted Daniels as a prospect who “really appeals” to the Commanders and “penciled in” the 23-year-old as the second overall pick.

Football fans shouldn’t read too much into rumors amid the lead-up to the draft, as gamesmanship always is aplenty around this time every year. Daniels might not be a lock for Washington, but it feels safe to say he won’t have to wait very long to hear his name called April 25.