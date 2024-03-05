The Patriots reportedly want to pick a quarterback with the third overall pick, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll have any worries about a top prospect being unhappy he was drafted to New England.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Monday reported some in Jayden Daniels circle weren’t thrilled about the idea of him on the Patriots. He surmised he could be weather-related since the LSU product is a California native.

Perry admitted he didn’t think it would be a concern for the Patriots, but when his report reached NFL aggregators on social media, Daniels quote tweeted the report with a cap emoji implying it was a false notion.

Daniels called his meeting with Jerod Mayo and the coaching staff at the NFL Scouting Combine “dope,” and the Patriots reportedly wanted to “grill” the dual-threat quarterback about his slight frame as well as why he transferred from Arizona State to LSU.

New England will get an opportunity to select Daniels with the third overall pick if Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are the first two players selected as the majority of mock drafts see it. The Patriots reportedly have a plan in place to draft a QB at No. 3 and add a veteran quarterback, but director of scouting Eliot Wolf is keeping all options on the table. But it doesn’t seem like he and his staff will have to worry about how Daniels feels about the New England climate.