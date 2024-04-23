Jim Montgomery Applauds Bruins Defensemen After Game 2 Injury

BOSTON — The Bruins’ defensive unit was pressed into a tough situation during Game 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Boston lost a defenseman with 6:40 left in the second period when Andrew Peeke exited the game with an injury and did not return. He appeared to suffer the injury when a shot from Tyler Bertuzzi went off his hand.

And Peeke’s status was still up in the air following Boston’s 3-2 loss at TD Garden.

“I don’t have an update on (Peeke) yet,” Jim Montgomery said. “Should have one (Tuesday).”

The Bruins did their best to make up for Peeke’s absence as they leaned on five defensemen in front of goalie Linus Ullmark for the final 20-plus minutes of the contest. Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm logged more time on ice than any other skaters from both teams.

Montgomery also had to put Kevin Shattenkirk in an unfamiliar position late in the second period when Matt Grzelcyk was whistled for interference. Shattenkirk filled in on the penalty kill for Peeke, but the Maple Leafs netted the equalizer off the stick of John Tavares on the power play with 1:34 left in the frame.

“I thought our five (defenseman) gave us everything they could,” Montgomery said. “I thought our forwards needed to take over the game in the third period.”

Montgomery will have options to fill Peeke’s spot if he is out an extended period of time. Montgomery could turn to Parker Wotherspoon, who averaged 17:43 in time on ice during 41 games with the Bruins this season. He also registered eight assists.

It feels unlikely that Montgomery would opt for Mason Lohrei due to the 23-year-old’s inexperience. But Lohrei could provide an offensive spark from the backend as he tallied four goals and nine assists in 41 regular-season games.

Then there’s Derek Forbort. Forbort was placed on long-term injured reserve in early March and recently underwent two surgeries. But he surprisingly worked his way back quicker than expected and was on the ice for Boston’s morning skate Tuesday.

Forbort plans to travel to Toronto with the series switching there for Game 3 and the veteran defenseman might just be in the lineup now with Peeke injured.