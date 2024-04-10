Jim Montgomery Determines Optimism Of Pat Maroon’s Bruins Debut

The Bruins continue their playoff preparation in the final weeks of the regular season, and they soon could add a potentially valuable addition to the lineup.

Boston acquired Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild before the NHL trade deadline, but the veteran has yet to make his debut with three games left in the regular season. Maroon, who turns 36 on April 23, began full practice this month, and Jim Montgomery told reporters Monday the three-time Stanley Cup winner was “making the right steps” toward his debut. The Bruins head coach Wednesday graded how likely it is Maroon will dress Saturday.

“75-25 playing,” Montgomery told reporters, per the Bruins.

If Maroon does debut Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, Montgomery must decide who gets scratched from the lineup. James van Riemsdyk and Jakub Lauko would be candidates given they’ve played on the fourth line consistently this month, but it’s a conversation for another time for the Bruins head coach.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead,” Montgomery said. “That’s Friday’s practice.”

Maroon could be exactly what Boston needs when it enters postseason play, and it likely would benefit the team if he’s able to get as many game reps in as possible.