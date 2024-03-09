Don Sweeney Explains Bruins’ Trades For Pat Maroon, Andrew Peeke

The Boston Bruins didn’t make a huge splash at the NHL trade deadline on Friday, but they did bring in some size.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney acquired three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild for forward prospect Luke Toporowski and a 2026 sixth-round conditional draft pick.

Maroon is currently on long-term injured reserve following disc surgery. Sweeney said the veteran doesn’t have a definitive timeline of when he’ll be ready to suit up for the Bruins.

Sweeney spoke to reporters following the deadline to emphasize why the move was made for Maroon.

“We know when he plays his best hockey, and the fact is that he’s been part of championship teams, and the pedigree that he has, and what he brings to the table… I think was important to us on and off the ice, and we’re excited to bring Pat on board,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney spoke exclusively with NESN’s Adam Pellerin and provided more details about Maroon’s leadership as a proven winner.

“We lost a lot of those types of guys,” Sweeney said. “(…) But you think of our leadership group, and I guess the pressure that Brad (Marchand) and Charlie (McAvoy) and (David Pastrnak) probably have taken on shouldering that, it’s a lot.

“And those guys are playing key-key minutes and heavily leveraged situations, looking to perform and lead and also provide energy at all times. That gets taxing. I think Pat can come in and help us with some of that.”

Bruins fans should be familiar with Maroon. Like Marchand, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound left-wing is a physical player who enjoys getting under the skin of their opponent. In 2022, Maroon discussed the “love-hate” relationship he has with the Bruins captain. As teammates now, the relationship should be nothing but love going forward.

Along with Maroon, the Bruins also added right-hand defenseman Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets for Jakub Zboril and a 2027 third-round pick.

“Andrew addresses another need for us, in depth in the right side, size, penalty killing,” Sweeney told reporters on Friday, as seen on NESN. “In years past, we’ve gone through most of the defenseman at certain times and areas of the game that he can help booster our group and bring balance to our group.”

Peeke has skated in 23 games for the Blue Jackets this season, registering 47 blocked shots and 43 hits in those contests while averaging 15:37 minutes of ice time.

“He’s been in and out of the lineup, we’ve watched him … even the last couple of nights … where he’s gone in and played 20 minutes against the Oilers last night,” Sweeney explained. “So I think it’ll be an adjustment coming into a new structure and the systems that we play … But we’re excited about going to work with him as a bigger body in the right side that I think is hard to find. It’s not a rental; we have that player moving forward. He’s young, and we’ll have to make sure we continue to sharpen up his game. He’s excited.”

Sweeney added that Maroon and Peeke traveled to Boston to join the team on Friday.