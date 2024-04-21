John Beecher Brings Bruins Energy From Start In Playoff Debut

John Beecher took the ice for the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday night, flying around with extra efforts to win puck battles and setting the tone for postseason energy.

It was the 23-year-old that got the scoring started as the Bruins ran away with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“It was unbelievable,” Beecher told NESN’s Adam Pellerin after the win. “The fans were incredible out there. It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of. Unreal to get a win on the first one.”

Beecher gave the Bruins an energy boost from the moment the puck dropped at center ice, validating his head coach’s decision to have him suit up in the playoff opener.

“Beecher was really good,” Jim Montgomery told reporters at TD Garden after the game. “I think that that’s the best game he’s ever played as a Bruin.”

Boston dominated in all areas on Saturday night. Now, the Bruins search for repeated production when Game 2 rolls around on Monday night.

“The challenge for not only him, but for our entire group is can we do it again,” Montgomery added.