BOSTON — The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 5-1 at TD Garden on Saturday night in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With the win, the Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Special teams were a key factor in Boston winning the first game of the series. The Black and Gold played disciplined hockey and kept Toronto off the board on their two power-play attempts. The Bruins stifled the Leafs with their penalty kill, allowing just four shots to get through to Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman was nearly perfect in net for the Bruins, making 35 saves on 36 shots. The lone Leafs goal came in the third period when Connor Dewar dug out a rebound and fed David Kampf for his first tally of the postseason.

The Bruins were two-for-five on the man advantage with Jake DeBrusk tallying both goals for Boston while on the power play in the second period. He now has eight goals and four assists in 15 playoff games against the Leafs and 24 goals and 14 assists in 73 career postseason games.

STARS OF THE GAME

— DeBrusk potted two power-play goals in the second period.

A PPG FOR JDB | PART II pic.twitter.com/S6283hECgr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2024

— Beecher tallied his first postseason goal at 2:26 of the opening frame to give the Bruins the early 1-0 lead.

— Carlo scored his first of the postseason to give the Bruins the 2-0 lead in the second period. Carlo and his defensive partner Hampus Lindholm were tasked with shutting down Auston Matthews and held the Toronto star to no points and five shots.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their best-of-seven series with the Leafs on Monday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.