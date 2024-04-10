Kendrick Bourne appears to be embracing his role as one of the leaders of the Patriots, and he’s doing his part to get talent on the squad.

New England reportedly has “looked into” the wide receiver trade market this offseason, but there’s been a lack of splash moves from the franchise, which head coach Jerod Mayo fully understood at the annual NFL meetings.

One player fans hope the Patriots try to acquire is Brandon Aiyuk, who is set to play this season on his fifth-year option. The San Francisco 49ers expressed optimism they could reach an extension with the 26-year-old wide receiver, but the receiver might want a change of scenery.

Bourne hopes that place is New England, and the 28-year-old took to his Instagram story to try to recruit Aiyuk to the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

“Come to (New England) Brandon Aiyuk,” Bourne wrote with a clip of him and Aiyuk on the 49ers.

Bourne and Aiyuk were teammates in San Francisco during the 2020 NFL season. It’s unknown how effective the receiver’s recruitment will be given a trade call would need to be made. But if Aiyuk does land in New England, there is an enticing reality of pairing the 49ers wideout with his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels. Daniels could be in play for the Patriots, who hold the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.