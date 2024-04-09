There are multiple moving factors heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, but a comment from a top wide receiver prospect might catch Patriots fans’ attention.

New England controls the No. 3 pick in the draft, but its decision will come down to what the Washington Commanders do with the second overall pick. There also are multiple teams that could try to trade into the top three to select either Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy.

It’s unknown which quarterback Washington prefers. It’s been linked to all three, so there hasn’t been a definitive consensus among mock drafters. However, Malik Nabers seems to have an idea of where his former LSU teammate might end up.

Nabers and Daniels were on an Instagram live broadcast this week, and Nabers decided to have some fun with the fans.

“I’m gonna tell y’all where Jayden gonna go … and y’all never gonna believe it,” Nabers said. “He might be partnering with old homie.”

“Wow, that’s what you’re gonna do?” Daniels said.

Nabers allowed fans to guess who Daniels’ “old homie” was, and there seems to be at least two possibilities. The obvious answer would be Brandon Aiyuk, who is Daniels’ former teammate at Arizona State. The 49ers wide receiver has been floated in trade rumors due to his upcoming contract extension, and it would be enticing for any team to pair Aiyuk with Daniels.

This also could be a reference to Kayshon Boutte, who played with Daniels for one season at LSU. It might be wishful thinking for Patriots fans, especially given the NFL’s investigation of the New England wide receiver’s gambling allegations. But the possibility of an Aiyuk-Daniels pairing would depend on the team that trades for the receiver. That team could be the Las Vegas Raiders given Antonio Pierce’s Arizona State connections.

It’s also possible Nabers is pulling a fast one on NFL fans and doesn’t know where his former college teammate will end up. Daniels reportedly will visit the Patriots for a pre-draft visit, which could add more insight into where he ends up getting selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.