The Patriots had a solid first few days of free agency, locking up a number of important internal free agents and external depth options.

What’s with the lack of splash moves, though?

No, this isn’t us using this platform to complain about the lack of big moves made by New England. It’s more of an acknowledgment that the Patriots might have painted themselves into a corner. If they want to make noticeable improvements to the roster, they’re going to have to be perfect the rest of the way.

New England did a tremendous job of retaining internal free agents and did it while keeping the cost relatively low. Mike Onwenu, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche are all back, and seemingly at a discount. Kyle Dugger is likely to return after receiving the transition tag, as well, which means the Patriots keep the majority of their stout defense from last season intact.

That’s great and all, but what about those gigantic holes on the offense?

The Patriots have failed to fully address any of them. They essentially swapped Mac Jones for Jacoby Brissett as they wait to find their quarterback of the future. Onwenu was retained, and a depth signing was made at tackle, but the Patriots still don’t have a reliable option to protect the blindside. Kendrick Bourne is back, but the wide receiver room literally has less now than it did before.

It appeared as though the Patriots’ best option entering the offseason was to sign a legit starting left tackle or top-flight wide receiver in free agency while addressing the remaining hole along with quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. New England likely now will be forced to fill all three spots in April, as anyone who could have made a major difference is off the market.

Calvin Ridley? He spurned the Patriots in a familiar way. Jonah Williams? He seemed like an option at tackle but will be playing on the opposite side of the country. This isn’t MLB. New England’s options are dwindling, though moves can still be made.

Is it impossible for the Patriots to fill out the rest of their roster with high-impact rookies? No, in fact, they could go and draft three studs that completely revamp the offense.

It’s foolish to expect that, though.