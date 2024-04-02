Larry Lucchino was a beloved Red Sox figure, but his impact on MLB went beyond Boston.

The former Red Sox president and CEO died at 78 on Tuesday. His family and Boston released statements following his death, and commissioner Rob Manfred also released a statement acknowledging his work with the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres.

“Larry Lucchino was one of the most accomplished executives that our industry has ever had,” Manfred said in a press release. “He was deeply driven, he understood baseball’s place in our communities, and he had a keen eye for executive talent. Larry’s vision for Camden Yards played a vital role in advancing fan-friendly ballparks across the game. He followed up by overseeing the construction of Petco Park, which remains a jewel of the San Diego community. Then Larry teamed with John Henry and Tom Werner to produce the most successful era in Red Sox history, which included historic World Series championships on the field and a renewed commitment to Fenway Park. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my condolences to Larry’s family, his Red Sox colleagues and his many friends throughout our National Pastime.”

Lucchino’s work pioneering Oriole Park at Camden Yards in the ’90s was highlighted by the Orioles in their statement after Lucchino’s death.

“We are heartbroken over the news of the passing of former Orioles president and CEO, Larry Lucchino,” Baltimore said in a statement. “A pioneer in the sport, we will forever be grateful for his impact on our organization, highlighted by the construction of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball.

“We join our entire baseball family in mourning this loss and extend our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones and many friends throughout the game.”

Lucchino had been chairman of Triple-A Worcester since 2016 and is a member of the Red Sox’s and Padres’ team Hall of Fames.