The Boston Red Sox lost a franchise icon Tuesday, as former team president and CEO Larry Lucchino died at the age of 78.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and president Sam Kennedy, who were all brought together in part by Lucchino, shared statements in the wake of his death.

Henry’s statement read: “Larry’s career unfolded like a playbook of triumphs, marked by transformative moments that reshaped ballpark design, enhanced the fan experience, and engineered the ideal conditions for championships wherever his path led him, and especially in Boston.

“Yet, perhaps his most enduring legacy lies in the remarkable people he helped assemble at the Red Sox, all of whom are a testament to his training, wisdom, and mentorship. Many of them continue to shape the organization today, carrying forward the same vigor, vitality, and cherished sayings that were hallmarks of Larry’s personality. Larry was a formidable opponent in any arena, and while he battled hard, he always maintained the utmost respect for a worthy adversary and found genuine joy in sparring with people. I was lucky enough to have had him in my corner for 14 years and to have called him a close friend for even longer. He was truly irreplaceable and will be missed by all of us at the Red Sox.”

Story continues below advertisement

Werner wrote: “When John and I joined forces with Larry in 2001, we dreamed not only of breaking an 86-year curse and winning multiple Championships, but also about how a baseball team could transform and uplift a region. Larry was more decorated in sports than any of us, coming to the group with a Super Bowl ring, a World Series ring, and even a Final Four watch from his days playing basketball at Princeton. He added to that impressive collection with us in Boston because he was the kind of man who would find a path to success no matter the obstacles. He was bold and had the audacity to dare, challenge, and even taunt our rivals in ways that made the game of baseball better. In a sport defined by statistics and standings, he was accomplished in every way, and while his career is a masterclass in leadership and innovation, he will be equally remembered for his unwavering commitment to community engagement and his hands-on role with the Red Sox Foundation and The Jimmy Fund. We are devastated by the loss of a great man, a great leader, and a great friend.”

Kennedy wrote: “There are so many of us who were given our start in baseball by Larry. He loved a good slogan and his campaign to ‘free the Brookline two’ liberated Theo (Epstein) and I from the San Diego Padres, allowing us to work for our hometown team and changing the trajectory of our lives forever. He instilled in us, and so many others, a work ethic, passion, competitive fire that we will carry forever. His legacy is one that all of us who were taught by him feel a deep responsibility to uphold. When those he mentored moved on from the Red Sox, he would always say ‘we’ll leave a light on for you.’ The lights will always be on for you at Fenway Park, Larry. May you rest in peace.”

The Red Sox reached the postseason seven times in Lucchino’s 14 years with the organization, winning three World Series championships (2004, 2007, 2013). Boston set franchise attendance records in eight of his seasons, including MLB record of consecutive sellouts (820) from May 15, 2003 through April 8, 2013.

He also helped execute a decades-worth of improvements to Fenway Park, preserving it and eventually making it the oldest ballpark in America.

Story continues below advertisement

Lucchino is survived by his brother, Frank J. Lucchino, two nephews F.J. Lucchino and David L. Lucchino, a niece Jennifer Lucchino, and seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews.